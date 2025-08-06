Filashkin denied the information that the Donetsk administration had moved to Dnipro

The relocation of individual departments took place at the very beginning of the full-scale war

Vadim Filashkin (Donetsk Regional Military Administration)

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, denied information that the regional authorities had moved to Dnipro and were performing their duties outside of Donetsk region. He stated this during an interview on the national television marathon.

Filashkin reported that all military administrations in the Donetsk region are in place.

"Personally, I, my deputies, and the heads of structural units are on the ground, as are the heads of military administrations – local, district… We are working in the region, assisting the Defense Forces, building defensive lines, preparing the region for the heating season – we are doing everything to help our people during the most difficult time," said the head of the OVA.

According to him, regional units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the police, rescuers, the prosecutor's office, etc. also remain in Donetsk region.

Filashkin reported that some non-critical units of the OVA (Regional Military Administration) were moved to Dnipro even at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"These are departments that deal with document flow, record-keeping, accounting, and organizational matters. Their concentration in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, or other cities in the Donetsk region was simply a target for the enemy, because it's a significant number of people. I am responsible for these people who work here, and therefore I take the utmost care of the security aspect," he said.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the disinformation about the authorities moving to Dnipro was spread by Russian propagandists.

"The number of fake news stories spread by the occupiers shows that we are bothering them. This means we are doing everything right," Filashkin concluded.