For fourth straight night, Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs: photos of aftermath

The Russian army began hitting Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on September 22

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs late on Sept. 25, causing damage to residential areas and injuring eight people, including a 14-year-old, according to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

In a televised address, Fedorov emphasized that this was the fourth consecutive night that Russian forces had targeted the regional center with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

The strikes hit residential areas and the territory of an industrial enterprise, resulting in significant damage to private homes.

Eight people were injured, including a 14-year-old teenager. Two of the injured are in the hospital—a man in critical condition and a woman in serious condition.

In total, Russian forces carried out eight airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Malynivka, and Levadne.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Regina Kharchchenko, reported that the nighttime attack damaged seven multi-story residential buildings and 15 private homes in the city, although the figures are not final.

On Sept. 22, the Russian army used guided aerial bombs for the first time to strike Zaporizhzhia.

In the evening of Sept. 24, Russian forces launched four airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia using aerial bombs, injuring seven people.