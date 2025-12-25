Forced emergency shutdowns introduced in Odesa
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Odesa due to Russian attacks on the energy sector. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
Emergency shutdowns are needed to prevent overloading of damaged equipment.
DTEK power engineers continue local repair and restoration works.
The city's indestructibility points are open, and the city's utilities and emergency services are working in an enhanced mode.
- Russia regularly attacks the energy and port infrastructure of Odesa and the region. On the night of December 22, the occupiers attacked Ukraine's largest port, located north of Odesa. 30 containers of flour and oil caught fire.
- Due to Russian attacks in Odesa, oil stains were found near the beaches of Dolphin and Langeron, as well as dead birds .
