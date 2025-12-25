Forced emergency shutdowns introduced in Odesa

Emergency power outages in Odesa to prevent overloading of equipment damaged by Russian shelling

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Odesa due to Russian attacks on the energy sector. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Emergency shutdowns are needed to prevent overloading of damaged equipment.

DTEK power engineers continue local repair and restoration works.

The city's indestructibility points are open, and the city's utilities and emergency services are working in an enhanced mode.