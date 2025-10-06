Head and secretary of Borivska community injured in Russian FPV drone attack

In Borova, the occupiers attacked with a drone near a car with officials

Borova (Illustrative photo: Borova village council)

On Monday, October 6, Russians attacked a car with a drone near the secretary and head of the Borivska community. This was reported to by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Oleh Syniehubov.

In the morning, in Borova village, Izium district, occupants hit a car with an FPV drone, hitting the rear wheel.

The car was occupied by the head of the Borivske village military administration and the community secretary. The officials suffered blast injuries and bruises.

The victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

According to the official website of the community, Oleksandr Tertyshnyi is the head of the Borivske village military administration, and Vitaliy Kiyan is the secretary of the village council.