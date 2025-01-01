Houses catch fire in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to Russian attack, woman rescued

On New Year's Eve, the aggressor attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with strike UAVs

Hunting for "shaheeds" (Photo: Ground Forces)

A Russian attack on New Year's Eve caused fires in several private homes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

An air raid alert was issued in the region at 10:06 PM on December 31 due to the threat of drone strikes. Later, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Fedorov explained that the sounds of explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia were the result of air defense systems engaging Shahed drones.

At 12:41 AM on January 1, Fedorov announced that several private homes were on fire in one of the region's settlements due to the Russian attack. Emergency services rescued a woman from the scene.

Emergency services are working at the site, Fedorov added, without providing further details.