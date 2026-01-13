In Lviv, a man stabbed a military TCC with a knife and fled. He was served a notice of suspicion
In Lviv, a local resident stabbed a serviceman of the Halychyna-Frankivsk Joint District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the stomach while he was performing his duties. The man was served a notice of suspicion, told at the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
The incident occurred on January 11 in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city near a shopping center. The military and the police were conducting mobilization drills there.
Law enforcement officials said that during the check of registration documents, a 46-year-old local resident pulled out a knife and stabbed the 47-year-old soldier in the stomach. After doing so, he got into his minibus and fled.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he is now staying.
The man was found and detained. He was notified of suspicion of violence against an official performing a public duty. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to 12 years.
- This is not the first such case. In particular, in 2025, in the Cherkasy region fixed almost two dozen attacks on TCC employees, including with weapons.
- Similar cases have been reported in other regions. on December 31, 2025, in Kharkiv, a man fired with a traumatic weapon at a TCC serviceman. The wounded man was hospitalized, and the man was detained.
- on January 2, 2025, it became known that in the Vinnytsia region a man attacked on an employee of the TCC. He was detained.
