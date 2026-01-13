In Lviv, a man stabbed a military TCC with a knife and fled. He was served a notice of suspicion

The suspect in the attack on the TCC employee (Photo: Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

In Lviv, a local resident stabbed a serviceman of the Halychyna-Frankivsk Joint District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the stomach while he was performing his duties. The man was served a notice of suspicion, told at the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred on January 11 in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city near a shopping center. The military and the police were conducting mobilization drills there.

Law enforcement officials said that during the check of registration documents, a 46-year-old local resident pulled out a knife and stabbed the 47-year-old soldier in the stomach. After doing so, he got into his minibus and fled.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he is now staying.

The man was found and detained. He was notified of suspicion of violence against an official performing a public duty. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to 12 years.