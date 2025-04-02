Kharkiv massively attacked by Russian drones: 15 hits – photos

No fatalities were reported as a result of the attack at this stage

The aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

Russia targeted Kharkiv with strike drones in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting the city’s Kholodnohirskyi district 15 times, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The attack left eight people injured but no fatalities as of early reports.

Terekhov said the barrage sparked fires at two industrial sites, damaging over 10 nearby private homes.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleg Synegubov detailed the blazes, noting one four-story industrial building saw a 1,000-square-meter fire, while another burned across 500 square meters.

By 6 a.m., authorities confirmed eight wounded.

A family—including a 51-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy—suffered acute stress reactions.

A 48-year-old woman also experienced stress, while two women, aged 40 and 48, and a 9-month-old boy were hurt elsewhere.

All received medical aid on-site.

On March 29 evening, a drone hit a military hospital, injuring patients and staff and damaging several buildings, though operating rooms later resumed function.

On March 30, a strike on a five-story building in central Kupyansk injured residents.

Notably, no drone attacks hit Ukraine the night before this latest assault, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.