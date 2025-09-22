Kyiv to block Khreshchatyk Street daily for a nationwide minute of silence

The head of the KCMA prepares an order to stop traffic on the main street of the city every day at 9:00

Photo: Depositphotos

Kyiv will block the main street Khreshchatyk every morning to honor the victims of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The upcoming decision was announced by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the military administration of the capital.

According to him, the blocking of Khreshchatyk will begin by the end of this week (September 22-28) and will take place every day at 9:00 a.m. during the nationwide minute of silence.

Read also To build cannot be postponed: what is happening to military cemeteries in Ukraine

"I am preparing such an order. There will be instructions for the patrol police, the Center for Traffic Organization, the Department of Transport, and units responsible for community communications. Khreshchatyk is the heart of the capital. And the capital is the heart and example for the whole of Ukraine. I expect not understanding but respect for those who gave their lives for ours," the official wrote.

UPDATE. Starting this week, traffic on central streets in towns across the Kyiv region will also be stopped for a minute of silence, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the military administration.