Monument to Pushkin "hidden" in Odesa, but no immediate dismantling: OVA explains

The monument to the Russian writer is included in the list of objects to be dismantled and moved

Monument to Alexander Pushkin in Odesa (Photo: Artem Jeripa/LIGA.net)

In Odesa, a monument to Russian writer Alexander Pushkin was covered with plywood, shielding it from public view. The regional military administration explained in a commentary to LIGA.net that dismantling the monument is out of the question right now.

Reports of the start of work appeared in local Telegram channels late in the evening of October 29. On the morning of October 30, the monument, which is located in front of the city council, was completely covered with plywood plates.

On one of the sides, the symbols of the trident and the "Idea of the Nation" are drawn.

The regional military administration confirmed that the monument was fenced off pursuant to the order of the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper of July 26, 2024, No. 695/A-2024. The document identified 12 monuments, memorials and their individual elements in Odesa to be dismantled (moved, removed) from public space.

"There was no separate order for the Pushkin monument, it was just its turn. It is included in the list of other objects for which an order has already been applied and is still being implemented. However, there are technical issues regarding each object," the OVA noted .

According to the information provided, there is currently no talk of immediate dismantling of the Pushkin monument. This is simply impossible because it is also a fountain. Therefore, the city council must first create and approve a project, decide on the fate of the technical structure under the monument, and determine a suitable place to move it.

"We are not saying that the monument will be demolished tomorrow... Further actions regarding the object will be determined directly by the city administration, based on technical capabilities," the OVA said .

The regional administration also suggested that the escalation of the situation in the public space around the dismantling of the monument to the Russian writer could be an element of Russia's hybrid warfare to cause concern in society.

"The artificial hype around this topic may be part of the enemy's information campaign along with direct military aggression," the OVA noted .

Photo: Artem Jeripa/LIGA.net