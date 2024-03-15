Odesa: Death toll reaches 20, including civilians, medics, police, and rescuers

Tomorrow, March 16, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa Oblast

As of the evening of March 15, twenty people have already been reported dead as a result of the Russian missile strike on Odesa, according to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, during a telethon broadcast.

He said that the numbers are constantly changing, but at the time of the broadcast, at 18:20, 20 deaths and 75 injuries were known.

March 16 has been declared a day of mourning in the Odesa Oblast for the victims, among whom are civilians, medics, police, and rescuers.

Currently, about 40 people are in the hospital, nine or ten of them are in serious condition.

Kiper said the rescue operation at the site of the missile strikes was already in its final stages.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated that Russia struck Odesa twice – the second shelling took place while emergency services were assisting the victims of the first strike.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder.



