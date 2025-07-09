One person died in the Khmelnytskyi district due to the Russian night attack

A person born in 1960 sustained fatal injuries from shrapnel from an enemy "Shahed" drone

Hunting for "Shaheds" (Photo: National Guard)

A person was killed in Khmelnytsky region as a result of a massive Russian attack on Wednesday, July 9. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky regional military administration, Serhiy Tyurin.

This is currently the only known victim of the record-breaking Russian night attack.

According to Tyurin, one person died in the Khmelnytskyi district as a result of the massive Russian attack.

The deceased, born in 1960, sustained fatal injuries from shrapnel from an enemy "Shahed" drone.

The body has been sent for forensic examination, the head of the regional military administration clarified. He did not disclose any other details.