Record drone attacks. There are dozens of damages by interceptor drones, there will be a scale-up
During the combined Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of July 9, when the occupiers launched a record number of drones, interceptor drones again worked on enemy air targets, but mobile fire groups also showed good results. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.
"Our interceptor drones were used – there are dozens of damages, we are scaling the technology. Mobile fire groups also worked – we also have dozens of losses," Zelensky wrote.
Ihnat said that the "Shahed" was being targeted by all available aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and interceptor drones.
"This innovative tool works effectively," he emphasized .
At the same time, Ihnat said that mobile firing groups are also "not going anywhere" and they have also shown results.
"No one is writing them off, of course. In their lower echelon, they are doing quite well. A little less than 100 targets were destroyed today by the MVG," said the Air Force spokesman .
- The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, reported that the effectiveness of Shahed interceptor drones is 70% – almost twice as much as that of mobile fire groups. At the same time, the latter are still relevant, and the interceptors lack radar.
- The Prytula Foundation explained that after the change in the tactics of Russian attacks, some countermeasures are no longer as effective. When the "Shahids" attack in packs, the effectiveness of the air defense system decreases. The main problem of the air defense system is the enemy's change of altitude echelons.
- The Unmanned Systems Forces say that interceptor drones show good results, but it is too early to talk about consistency .