Record drone attacks. There are dozens of damages by interceptor drones, there will be a scale-up

Ukraine will scale up the use of interceptor drones, but mobile fire teams are not to be discounted either

Interceptor drone (Illustrative photo: Braive1)

During the combined Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of July 9, when the occupiers launched a record number of drones, interceptor drones again worked on enemy air targets, but mobile fire groups also showed good results. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

"Our interceptor drones were used – there are dozens of damages, we are scaling the technology. Mobile fire groups also worked – we also have dozens of losses," Zelensky wrote.

Ihnat said that the "Shahed" was being targeted by all available aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and interceptor drones.

"This innovative tool works effectively," he emphasized .

At the same time, Ihnat said that mobile firing groups are also "not going anywhere" and they have also shown results.

"No one is writing them off, of course. In their lower echelon, they are doing quite well. A little less than 100 targets were destroyed today by the MVG," said the Air Force spokesman .