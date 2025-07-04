The effectiveness of mobile firing units is declining. The Prytula Foundation explained why

The main problem of the MWG is the enemy's change of altitude echelons, says representative of the Shelter Foundation Liukov

Hunting for "shahids" (Photo: Anatoliy Shkinev, 108th separate brigade of the TRO forces)

The effectiveness of mobile fire groups has declined as Russian tactics have changed. However, it is not easy to scale up the use of interceptor drones, which work better against "shaheds". This was stated in a commentary to LIGA.net by Serhiy Prytula , Head of Unmanned Systems Department at the Charitable Foundation Kyrylo Liukov.

Currently, the main components of repulsing Russian attacks by the Shaheda are mobile fire groups with auxiliary systems, interceptor drones, anti-aircraft missile systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

"After the change in the tactics of Russian attacks, some of them are no longer as effective as they were. When the "shahids" attack in packs, the effectiveness of the air defense group is reduced. The main problem of the airborne group is the enemy's change of altitude echelons," said a representative of the Prytula Foundation.

According to him, the effectiveness of electronic warfare is also relative. In a properly constructed echelon, EW has a better effect on the "chessmen", in a certain area it crushes the GPS antenna, and in certain areas the attack UAV loses its orientation.

"But still, at some point, most likely, the 'Shahed' will pass the echelon and pick it up somewhere," Liukov explained .

Light aircraft and helicopters demonstrate good results in shooting down, but they also have their own peculiarities of application, he noted.

Klyukov agrees that it is necessary to scale up the use of interceptor drones, but this is a story that rests not only on the number of vehicles, but also on the number of crews that will work with them.

Crews need to be trained, and these tools need to be built into the echeloned defense. Just like detection equipment and all other components, he emphasized .