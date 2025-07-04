Ukraine starts using interceptor drones to repel one of the largest attacks

Russia's new massive combined attack was repelled, among other things, by interceptor drones. Zelenskyy reports "dozens" of losses

Photo: SES

On the night of July 4, Ukraine used interceptor drones, in addition to traditional means, to repel one of Russia's largest air attacks. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

"This was one of the largest air strikes, a demonstrably significant and cynical strike. A total of 550 targets, of which at least 330 were Russian-Iranian "shahids", missiles, including ballistic missiles, were also used," the president said.

The capital was the main target of the Russian strike.

Ukrainian soldiers managed to shoot down 270 air targets, another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Interceptor drones have started working, and we have caused dozens of damages. We are doing everything we can to develop this area of protection of our cities. And it is very important that we continue to receive support from our partners in ballistic missile defense. "Petriots and missiles are real defenders of life for them," Zelensky emphasized .

He noted that the first air alerts began almost simultaneously with the start of media discussions of a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

"Russia is once again demonstrating that it is not going to end the war and terror. Only at about 09:00 this morning in Kyiv was the air raid alert cancelled. A tough, sleepless night," the president wrote .

In addition to Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were also affected by the Russian attack. There are many places where debris from drones and missiles fell, including direct hits.