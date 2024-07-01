Over 700 evacuated from Toretsk community in three days – photos, video

Evacuation from Toretsk (Photo: National Police of Ukraine)

In three days, 711 residents, including 20 children, were evacuated from the Toretsk community in Donetsk Oblast, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

Law enforcement reports that police are evacuating people in cooperation with the State Emergency Service, Donetsk Regional Military Administration, and local authorities. Over 20 joint groups are working on the evacuation.

The National Police noted that about 5,000 residents remain in Toretsk, with a total of 10,000 people in the community. Currently, many of them are seeking evacuation.

