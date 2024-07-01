Russia strikes Dnipro with ballistic missiles: seven injured – photos

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipro on July 1 (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

On the night of July 1, Russian occupation forces launched missile attacks on Dnipro, damaging a supermarket, nearby shops, and houses, as reported by Suspilne correspondents from the scene.

Russia carried out three ballistic missile strikes on the city overnight: the first at 01:59, followed by the second and third explosions minutes later.

Suspilne notes that the attack blew out windows in high-rise buildings and severely damaged a supermarket and adjacent stores.

At 07:31, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak confirmed the ballistic missile strikes and clarified that seven people were injured.

"Among them is a 15-year-old boy. One woman has been hospitalized, others will receive outpatient treatment," he wrote.

A store in a residential area was damaged. Roofs and windows in private homes and apartment buildings were shattered. Information is still being updated.

A damaged supermarket (Photo: Souspilne)

