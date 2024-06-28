Russia strikes apartment building in Dnipro with missile – photos

Several floors destroyed in building. One person killed, others injured

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Dnipro, with preliminary reports of injuries. A nine-story building was damaged with several floors destroyed, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

"The enemy carried out a missile attack on Dnipro. A nine-story building was damaged. Several floors are destroyed. Preliminarily, there are injuries," he wrote at 18:54.

At 18:13, the Air Force reported Russian tactical aviation activity in the southeastern direction and the threat of airstrikes. At 18:24-18:26, the military reported a missile moving towards Dnipro, and at 18:59 announced the all-clear.

UPDATED at 19:30. A Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, destroying four floors – three people were injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

All necessary services are currently working at the site.

19:45. One death and five injuries have been reported so far, with the possibility of more casualties, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"Rescuers are clearing the rubble. People are trapped in apartments. Rescue workers saved one man from a car – the victim was buried under parts of the damaged building," the official wrote.

19:59. Six people were injured, including a 7-month-old baby girl suffering from smoke inhalation, the regional governor reported.

Three locals are in critical condition – women aged 27 and 30, and a 29-year-old man. Others are in moderate condition.

"Four floors in the high-rise building are damaged. People are likely trapped in apartments there. As well as in cars around the missile attack site. A fire broke out in one of the entrances of the damaged building," the official said.

20:43. The number of injured has increased to nine, according to the regional governor.

Preliminarily, two people are unaccounted for. The search and rescue operation continues.

21:48. Twelve injuries are now reported, with six people hospitalized. Among them is a pregnant woman, whose condition doctors assess as moderate – the patient is receiving all necessary medical care, the regional governor wrote.

