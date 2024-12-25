Photos show aftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kharkiv Oblast

At least 10 hits were recorded, and six people were injured in early morning attacks

Consequences of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Early on December 25, Russian forces launched a massive strike on the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six people, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, which also released photos of the attack's aftermath.

Between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m. local time, Russian forces targeted Kharkiv and its suburbs, with at least 10 hits recorded. The Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi, Industrialnyi, and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv came under fire. Residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged, and six civilians were injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Saltivskyi district was hit with S-400 missiles, while the Nemyshlianskyi district was struck by Kh-35 missiles.

Around 6:50 a.m., a Russian attack drone hit the village of Slobozhanske in the Chuhuiv district, damaging a civilian enterprise.

At 8:30 a.m., another attack drone struck a private residential area in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district, setting a house on fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident.

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP