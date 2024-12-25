Russia massively attacks energy sector: Power outage schedules reintroduced in Ukraine

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will clarify the damage caused, said German Halushchenko

Power outages (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Ukraine has implemented power outages following a massive Russian missile and drone attack on its energy infrastructure, according to a statement from Ukrenergo.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"The measures to restrict electricity consumption were taken in response to the large-scale missile attack," the statement reads.

Detailed schedules for the power outages in each region can be found on the Ukrenergo website and official pages of regional energy providers.

Minister of Energy German Halushchenko confirmed that the Russians have launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"The system operator is taking the necessary steps to restrict consumption and minimize the negative impact on the energy system," Halushchenko wrote.

According to the minister, energy providers will update the damage assessment as soon as the situation allows.

At 8:40 AM, DTEK's press service reported that Russia had carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting thermal power plants.

The attack severely damaged the equipment of the TPPs. After the attack ended, energy workers began repairing the damage and restoring the equipment's operation, DTEK noted.

This is the 13th massive attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the 10th massive attack on DTEK's energy facilities in 2024. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been targeted more than 200 times.

At 9:10 AM, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk reported that Russia had struck the region, leaving parts of the region without electricity.

However, there were no casualties reported. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Overnight on Tuesday, Russian forces launched strategic aviation and conducted launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

In the morning, Russia carried out a massive attack on Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in fires and casualties at the impact sites.