Railroad workers resume traffic through Lozova, which was massively attacked by Russians at night

President says occupants sent two dozen drones to the city

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Railroad workers have resumed traffic through the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region, which survived a massive Russian attack on the night of August 5. This was announced in an evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, rescuers and repair crews were working in Lozova throughout the day.

"More than two dozen 'shaheds' targeted civilian infrastructure. This is a specific tactic of terror – Russian terror. They are sending several dozen "shaheds" to one city, to one of our communities," the Head of State said.

He added that two people died in Lozova and 13 others were injured, including two children. In addition, the railway infrastructure was damaged.

"Ukrainian railroad workers – real heroes – have already resumed traffic through Lozova. It is important that our people always restore the basis for life. The world knows this, and they say very kind words about Ukrainians, and they help our country because our Ukrainians do so much to protect life," Zelensky said.