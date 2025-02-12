Repair crews restore gas supply in Poltava Oblast after Russian attack

During the attack, up to 19 cruise, ballistic and guided aircraft missiles were launched at the region

Repair crews in Poltava Oblast have successfully restored gas supply to all consumers following Russian missile strikes on Tuesday, according to the regional military administration.

As of Wednesday morning, gas supply, which had been disrupted due to the Russian attack, was fully restored to all consumers.

The Russian forces conducted a combined strike using various types of missiles, including cruise, ballistic, and guided air-launched missiles, targeting gas industry facilities in Poltava Oblast. A total of up to 19 missiles were launched.

Nine settlements in the Myrhorod district were left without gas supply as a result of the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the strike successfully hit targets within Ukraine's gas and energy complex, which support the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, military airfield infrastructure, and drone storage and preparation facilities.

The Russian military traditionally declared that the "objectives of the strike were achieved."

In the early hours of Wednesday, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, resulting in one fatality and several wounded.