Russia reignites terror with airstrikes: casualties mount in horrific bombing – video from the scene

In Toretsk, Ukraine, three men died in Russian airstrikes, and five workers from two companies were injured and are now hospitalized.

Photo by Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

Russian occupiers dropped two air bombs on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, resulting in the death of three civilians, with five more sustaining injuries. This information was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko clarified that the Russians targeted the mines with the air bombs. Later, rescuers reported that six people were injured.

According to law enforcement, on December 21 at 12:00, the Russian army carried out two air strikes on Toretsk. The type of munitions used by the invaders is currently being determined.

Occupiers targeted civilian infrastructure objects. Three men aged 41, 42, and 45 died from the received injuries. Five more employees of two enterprises suffered injuries of varying severity.

The victims, aged between 33 and 54, were taken to the hospital.

Klymenko reported that two bombs hit the territory of one of the mines, where one person died, and two others were injured. The enterprise is without power. Thirty-two miners who were underground have already been brought to the surface.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two more air bombs hit the territory of another mine. Two people died, and three were injured. As a result of the strikes, administrative buildings and equipment were damaged.

ADDITIONAL AT 5:50 PM. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that rescuers freed one man from the damaged building and extracted the body of one deceased person from under the rubble.

According to preliminary information, a total of six people were affected by the Russian attacks, and three people lost their lives.

Russia is systematically shelling the front-line settlements of the Donetsk region, using artillery, aviation, and MLRS.

