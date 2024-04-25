Russia strikes near Balakliia railway station: seven injured

Occupiers attack Kharkiv Oblast again, there is a hit near the station

Balakliia railway station

On April 25, the Russian occupiers struck Balakliia in the Izium Raion – there was a hit near the railway station, as was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Initially, Syniehubov reported that five people were injured – three women and two men. Later, the number of injured rose to seven.

On September 8, 2022, Balakliia was completely liberated from the Russian occupiers, and on September 15, Ukraine restored railroad service to the city.

Read also: Russia suffers 85% of losses in eastern direction – Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group