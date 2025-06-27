Russia attacked Ukraine with eight missiles and over 360 drones; there were hits.

The main target of the Russian strike was the city of Starokostyantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region.

On the night of June 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 371 air attack assets, of which 365 were neutralized. There were direct hits and consequences from falling debris. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 20:30 on June 26.

Russia used 363 drones of various types, of which more than 200 were Shahed-type strike drones, and the others were drone simulators. The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The aggressor country also struck with two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the Ryazan region, and six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense has neutralized 365 enemy air attack assets.

In particular, 211 drones of various types and six Kalibr missiles were shot down. 148 UAVs were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Direct hits from enemy air attacks have been recorded in three locations, as well as the fall of debris in eight locations.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia at least six times , resulting in fires, damage to non-residential buildings, an industrial enterprise, and the territory of a garage cooperative. There are no casualties or injuries among the people.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration also reported on the consequences of the Russian drone attack in three districts of the region.

In particular, in the Fastiv district, a 62-year-old man was injured. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

In the Boryspil and Fastiv districts, one private house was damaged in each.

In the Bila Tserkva district, a tire fitting shop and five cars were damaged.

UPDATED AT 11:32. According to the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, the air defense forces in the region destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles and 22 Shahed-type enemy drones.

The attack damaged the fence of a private house and a car.