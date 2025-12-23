Russia attacks an important energy facility in Chernihiv with a drone: the city is partially de-energized

Power outage schedules changed in Chernihiv due to the strike on the city and damage to a power facility

On the evening of December 23, Russia attacked Chernihiv's critical infrastructure, and the city was partially left without electricity. About this said city Council.

Authorities reported the drone attack at around 19:37. A UAV hit was recorded.

In Chernihivoblenergo notedreported that an important power facility in Chernihiv district was damaged. As a result, part of Chernihiv was cut off from electricity.

Power engineers intend to start emergency repair work as soon as the security situation in the region allows. In Chernihiv, the schedule of hourly blackouts has been changed and extended to 21:30.

Citizens are asked to be as economical as possible, especially those who are connected to lines with critical infrastructure.

At 20:26, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky reportedthe Ukrainian government said that Russians continue to attack critical infrastructure.

ADDED at 20:45. Bryzhinsky reportedthe drone hit the 9th floor of a multi-storey building, and a fire broke out. Windows were smashed in the building, and information about the victims is being clarified. Residents are being evacuated.