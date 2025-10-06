Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones: about 20 explosions in the city, fires break out

New groups of enemy UAVs are flying to Kharkiv, warns Igor Terekhov

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of Monday, October 6, explosions were heard in Kharkiv as Russia attacked the city with attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

The first explosions occurred in Kharkiv around 22:35. Initially, Sinegubov said that the Industrial District was under attack. Terekhov confirmed this information, adding that a fire broke out at the site of the attack.

Later, the head of the JMA reported a fire in Nemyshlyansky district as a result of a Russian strike.

Syniehubov added that Kharkiv is under attack by enemy drones.

"Fires have broken out. Information about the victims and the consequences of the hit is being clarified," he wrote.

Rescuers and emergency medical teams are working in an intensified mode.

According to Terekhov, about two dozen explosions were heard during the 20-minute drone attack on Kharkiv. He warned that enemy UAVs are moving toward the city.