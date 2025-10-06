Russia strikes Kharkiv 15 times: there are fires and destruction – photos

Four people were injured in a night attack on Kharkiv, cars burned

The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv (Photo: SES of Ukraine)

On the night of Monday, October 6, Russians attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, damaging private sector buildings and causing four casualties. The consequences of the enemy attack on the city were reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov and State Emergency Service.

"According to our Situation Center, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones 15 times," wrote Terekhov.

According to Sinegubov, four people were injured in the Russian strikes. Three of them suffered an acute stress reaction. A 63-year-old man also sought medical attention. Doctors provided medical assistance to the victim .

According to the State Emergency Service, fires and destruction occurred on the territory of one of the facilities in the Novobavarskyi district of the city, a car was on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, private houses, warehouses, garages and cars were damaged.

