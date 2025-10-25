"We missed something". Pivnenko comments on corruption scandals in the National Guard

In 2026, the National Guard will have new departments responsible for procurement, said Oleksandr Pivnenko

Oleksandr Pivnenko (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

The National Guard will assist in the investigation of criminal proceedings related to corruption among its military. This was reported in an interview with "We Are Ukraine" by NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.

He noted that the National Guard is a serious structure with a large budget. Every day the NGU announces about 100 tenders.

"Does it need to be monitored? Of course, it is necessary. Special programs have been created, programmers have written protective, so to speak, levers and highlighting that there is a problem somewhere," said Pivnenko, adding that this is all new.

The situation showed that it is necessary to deal with "these budget stories" very carefully, he emphasized .

"We, for our part, are always ready to cooperate in various areas, no matter what it is <…> We missed something, we will work to make sure that, according to the law, they are responsible for their actions, if any. And we will not allow such things to happen again," said the NGU commander.

According to him, the Department for Control over Service (Combat) Activities was created, and next year three new departments will start working, which will be located in the main department. And they will deal specifically with procurement.

Pivnenko emphasized that the newly created department has already saved about UAH 290 million of budget funds by preventing overestimated expenses.

On May 10, 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the suspension of six National Guard officials. A number of Ukrainian media outlets reported that NABU was allegedly conducting searches in the NGU for the second day in a row, including Pivnenko's place.

On August 2, NABU and SAPO reported to Zelenskyi on exposing large-scale corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare: mP Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, NGU military allegedly involved in the scheme.

August 5 Klymenko announces that decisions on procurement in the National Guard will be made by a special unified commission, and hundreds of positions will be cut in the rear.