Interior Ministry suspends six National Guard officials from their posts

The reasons for the suspension were not disclosed, an investigation is underway

National Guard (Illustrative photo: Novynarnya)

Six senior officials of the National Guard of Ukraine have been suspended from their posts. This was reported to by in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Six senior officials of the logistics department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard have been suspended from their posts. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has ordered an internal investigation," the statement said .

It is noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is providing full assistance to the investigation.

Earlier, a number of media outlets, including ZN.ua, cited law enforcement sources as reporting that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on May 10 allegedly conducted searches at the NGU for the second day in a row.

It is reported that criminal proceedings have been opened under three articles: misappropriation of property, money laundering, and bribery.

According to unofficial reports, the searches took place in:

→ National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko;

→ Colonel Serhiy Hrytsenko, Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine;

→ Colonel Mykola Modlinskyi, Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Directorate of the NGU;

→ Colonel Oleksandr Kalatynets, Deputy Director of the Logistics Department – Head of the Automotive and Armored Vehicle Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine;

→ Colonel Denys Hanaz, Head of the Department of Cantonment and Capital Construction;

→ Colonel Volodymyr Fedorovskyi, Head of the NGU Central Base of Production and Technological Equipment (Kyiv).

The editorial board of LIGA.net asked the NABU and the National Guard for comments. The National Guard responded that only the relevant authorities conducting the search can comment on this, and the NABU said it had no information on this matter.