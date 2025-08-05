Scandal with procurement in the National Guard. Positions are being cut, polygraph and special commission are being introduced – Klymenko
Decisions on procurement in the National Guard will be made by a special unified commission, and hundreds of positions will be cut in the rear. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko amid a scandal over large-scale corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare.
He held a meeting with the National Guard Command on procurement, logistics, and logistical support systems. Heard a report by the NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko on a promising model of defense procurement.
"We have a specific plan with deadlines, responsible persons and clear control," said the Interior Minister.
According to him, a single commission will be created at the level of the NGU Main Directorate, which will make procurement decisions. Also, a new department for control over official (combat) activities is already in place, which will check documents, suppliers, contractors and every official involved in procurement.
"We are cutting almost 200 rear positions – resources should be used for the front line, not for unnecessary bureaucracy. Appointment only with combat experience. Only after checks. Including a polygraph. Without this – no signature," said Klymenko.
At the same time, all procurement contracts concluded earlier will be reviewed. Audit and internal security are already in place.
Klymenko said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to create an effective and transparent system of supplying combat units. And this is a matter of "trust in the entire system.".
"Our goal is a transparent, efficient, controlled supply system whose effective results are felt by our combat units on the front line," summarized the Interior Minister .
- on August 2, 2025, the NABU and the SAPO reported to Zelenskyi about exposing large-scale corruption in the purchase of drones and electronic warfare: MP Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, and NGU servicemen are allegedly involved in the scheme.
- The essence of the scheme: conclusion of state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices – up to 30% of the contract amount was returned as an illegal benefit.
- Servant of the People suspended MP Kuznetsov from the faction. Also, suspended from office military of the National Guard, who are allegedly also involved in the corruption case. Subsequently, the colonel and the director of the company were taken into custody.
- The former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, was also arrested on suspicion of participating in the scheme and dismissed from his post as head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.
- President Zelensky said, that logistics units in the National Guard will be led only by combat officers. He also announced other innovations that he instructed Klymenko to announce.
