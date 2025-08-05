Drones corruption case: court arrests two more defendants with the right to bail

A preventive measure has been chosen for the head of the military unit and the director of the UAV manufacturing company

Selection of a preventive measure for Mishansky (Screenshot of the VAKS broadcast)

High Anti-Corruption Court reported / announced / notified / informed / said, who took into custody, with the right to bail, two more suspects in the case of corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

The case involves Colonel of the National Guard Vasyl Mishansky and the director of the limited liability company AKOPTERS, Yevheniia Sydelnikova.

Both were placed in custody with the option of bail in the amount of 2 million and 2 million and 1508 UAH, respectively.

The arrest is imposed for 60 days, until September 30 inclusive.

The prosecution demanded that Mishansky be arrested with the alternative of bail in the amount of 7 million hryvnias, but the lawyers during the court hearing... challenged the amount or contested the amount or disputed the amount.

The suspect's lawyers noted that, taking into account the serviceman's income, this amount exceeds the limits established by the Criminal Procedure Code by 2000 times.

"Taking into account even the general accusation brought against a wide range of suspects, as of today, 1.5 million UAH of illicit income has been incriminated. Where did the amount of 7 million UAH come from? What explains this?" the lawyer addressed the judge.

Myshanskyi did not plead guilty in court.

"I am sure that this is the basis," he said during the meeting.

The court partially granted the lawyers' request, reducing the bail amount to 2 million.

In case of bail payment, the defendants are obliged to appear before the investigating authorities upon summons and not to leave the city of Kyiv.

According to the judge, the suspects in the case face up to 12 years in prison.