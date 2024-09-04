Russia attacks Lviv with missiles and Shahed UAVs: 3 people killed, 25 wounded - photo

As a result of the attack, civilians were killed and wounded, and residential buildings were damaged in Lviv, reported the regional governor Kozytskyi

Consequences of the attack (Photo: Telegram channel of Andriy Sadovyi)

A series of explosions were heard in Lviv on Wednesday morning, according to a correspondent from LIGA.net.

The first explosions were reported around 05:00 a.m. The head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, warned of the threat of Shahed drones. At 04:53 a.m. and 05:17 a.m., he reported that the region's air defense systems were active.

Around 05:40 a.m., the Air Force warned of two groups of cruise missiles and a high-speed target moving through Zhytomyr Oblast towards Lviv Oblast. At 05:50 a.m., two powerful explosions were heard in Lviv. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the operation of air defense systems and urged residents to stay in shelters.

At 06:16 a.m., Kozytskyi wrote that residential buildings in Lviv were damaged as a result of the attack, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Sadovyi reported fires in residential buildings near the railway station. Many windows were shattered near Konovaltsia Street, Brativ Mikhnovskykh Street, and Melnyka Street.

The mayor added that students of two schools — "Arnika" and School No. 17 — would stay home on Wednesday.

The Russian attack killed three and injured 25 people, according to governor. Two children, aged 10 and 15, and 15 adults were hospitalized. Five people are in critical condition, Mayor Sadovyi stated.

"Unfortunately, we have a third fatality from the night attack on Lviv. Preliminarily, this is a 14-year-old girl. The number of injured has risen to 25," Kozytskyi wrote.

On September 3, Russians struck two facilities, likely with Iskander-M missiles at educational and medical institutions in Poltava. As of Tuesday evening, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported 51 fatalities and over 200 injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed due to the strike.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Military Law Enforcement Service is involved in the investigation.