Russia attacks Ukraine with 39 drones, fallout in three oblasts – photos

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were affected

Wreckage of a Russian strike drone (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Russia launched 39 drones against Ukraine overnight into April 3, with air defenses downing 28, though damage and injuries were reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Shahed drones and decoy units were launched from Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk in Russia.

By 9:00 a.m., air defenses had neutralized 28 strike drones over northern and eastern parts of Ukraine, while seven decoy UAVs were lost to radar without causing harm.

The assault left a trail of destruction across Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts.

In Kharkiv Oblast, governor Oleg Synegubov reported 17 Shahed drones struck within an hour, injuring one person.

The Kyivskyi district bore the brunt, with fires breaking out and about 10 private buildings damaged, alongside enterprise structures, per the regional prosecutor’s office.

A drone hit a pedestrian underpass staircase, grass ignited across a 2-hectare airstrip, and a tree caught fire. In Derhachi, a 57-year-old man was injured, and a private home was hit.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast faced attacks on Pavlohrad and Mezhova community in Synelnykove district, said governor Serhiy Lysak.

In Pavlohrad, drone strikes shattered windows in an administrative building and two five-story residential blocks. Mezhova also saw building damage.

Donetsk Oblast governor Vadym Filashkin detailed broader Russian attacks over the past day, though he didn’t specify weaponry.

In Pokrovsk, one person died, six were injured, and five homes were damaged.

In Dobropillia, one person was hurt, with an administrative building and non-residential site affected.

Rodynske saw a house hit, while in Kramatorsk district, Torske had two homes damaged, and Kostiantynivka reported six homes and an administrative building impacted.

In Bakhmut district, Siversk had six homes struck.

The Air Force noted no strike drones were detected over Ukraine on April 1, though Russia struck six oblasts with artillery and air strikes.

Overnight into April 2, Ukraine saw 74 Russian drones launched, with 41 shot down.