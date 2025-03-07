Russia conducts massive missile attack against Ukraine

Russian bomber takeoffs and missile launches were recorded. In parallel, an UAV attack took place. There are hits in Kharkiv, and western Ukraine was attacked

Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine overnight and into the morning of Friday, March 7, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

After midnight, military reports noted missiles from various directions, including a group of Tu-95 aircraft taking off at 12:53 a.m. Depending on their type, these planes can carry X-101, X-55, or X-555 missiles.

By morning, missiles were spotted heading toward Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, and other oblasts.

Alongside the missiles, Russia attacked with drones from the evening of March 6 into the morning of March 7.

Around 6:08 a.m., local Vinnytsia social media groups reported explosions in the regional capital.

At 6:32 a.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an explosion, later confirming a strike in the city’s Kyivskyi district.

At 6:57 a.m., he said Russia hit a civilian infrastructure site. Rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble; search efforts continue.

A fire broke out at the site, and a nearby apartment building was damaged, prompting evacuations.

At 8:00 a.m., Ivano-Frankivsk Oblat Military Administration head Svitlana Onyshchuk said the enemy attacked the region at dawn, targeting infrastructure.

Explosions sounded during an air raid alert as air defenses responded.

Preliminary reports show no casualties or damage.

Earlier, from the evening of March 4 into the night of March 5, Russia struck Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one S-300 missile, and 181 drones.

Overnight on Wednesday, Russia fired two ballistic missiles and over 100 attack drones and decoy UAVs.