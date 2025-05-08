Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise building in Kostyantynivka, 12 people were injured – photo

Another woman is likely trapped under the rubble

The aftermath of the attack on Kostyantynivka (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)

Russia has dropped a high-explosive aerial bomb on a residential building in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Twelve people were injured, and another woman is being sought under the rubble, the Prosecutor General's Office reported .

The attack took place on May 7, 2025 at 10:50 p.m. Russian forces used a FAB-250 with a planning and correction module for the strike.

Three men and a woman were injured in the airstrike. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and hypothermia.

Eight more civilians sustained minor injuries. They were freed by rescuers. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

They are searching under the rubble for another woman who was probably in the house at the time of the attack.

As a result of the attack, three apartment buildings and a store were damaged in the settlement.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General