Russia strikes Ukraine with five ballistic missiles and more than 180 drones. Photos of the aftermath

The enemy began the attack in the evening of May 6 and it lasted until the afternoon of May 7. Of the five missiles launched, two were shot down

The aftermath of the March 7 attack in Ukraine (Photo: SES)

Air Defense Forces shot down two ballistic missiles and 81 drones that Russia has fired at Ukraine since the evening of May 6. This was reported by Air Force of Ukraine .

Between 20:30 on May 6 and 13:30 on May 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the directions of Kursk, Taganrog, Bryansk. The enemy also launched 187 drones in several waves from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

As of 2:30 p.m., two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country. Another 64 simulator drones were lost locally without negative consequences.

Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in the attack on Kyiv, , the Kyiv City Military Administration said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the capital was attacked twice: first with ballistic missiles and then with drones. The two dead were a mother and son, and four children were among the injured.

Photo: SES

Photo: KMWA

Photo: SES

In Zaporizhzhya, according to the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, 46 private and 16 apartment buildings were damaged, one was destroyed. Two private buildings have no water, electricity or gas supply .

Four people were injured: men aged 35 and 49 are in hospital, two more are undergoing outpatient treatment.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, three civilians died during the day: in the Sumy community, including one child, and one person in the Bilopil community.

In Zhytomyr region, a private sector in Zhytomyr district was damaged by a Shahed attack. An outbuilding caught fire, and a blast wave and shrapnel damaged residential buildings, , according to, the head of the OVA Vitaliy Bunechko.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

According to SES, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region – houses, churches and businesses were burning .

The shelling affected Rodynske, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka – two wounded, Kostyantynivka – three wounded, Dobropillia and Sloviansk. Dozens of buildings, garages, enterprises, administrative buildings, a church were damaged. The total area of the fires is over 500 square meters.