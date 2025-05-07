Four injured in Zaporizhia after Russian attack, two pulled from rubble – photos, video

Another 13 people sought help from psychologists, including one child.

Rescue of victims in Zaporizhia (Photo: State Emergency Service)

In Zaporizhia, as a result of a massive Russian attack late on the evening of May 6, four people were injured, two people were pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on May 6, between 9:55 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., Russian troops carried out a massive UAV strike .

The impact destroyed a private residential building, where a fire broke out. Another 11 houses were damaged.

10 cars and infrastructure facilities were also damaged. In particular, 10 garages with a total area of 200 sq. m. caught fire.

Rescuers freed two people from the rubble of the destroyed house and handed them over to medics. Two more people were also reported injured, their condition is unknown.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 13 citizens, including 1 child.

Emergency and rescue operations on the ground have been completed. All fires have been extinguished.