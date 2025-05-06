Days of mourning declared in Sumy due to Russian attack. Head of the OVA gives details
Attack on the outskirts of Sumy (Photo: SES)

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, , told details of Russia's attack on the Sumy suburb of Velyka Chernechchyna, a village in the Sumy community. According to him, the attack hit a place where there are usually many civilians .

According to him, the occupiers struck at about 17:30 on May 6 at a place where many young people and children usually rest. Three civilians were killed by the Russian ballistic missile attack: a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man.

"The enemy struck when people were after work... There was a large crowd of people near the store. A large number of civilian infrastructure and buildings were destroyed," said Grigorov.

A total of eight people are in hospital - four adults and four children, two of the victims are in serious condition. Rescuers and psychologists are working at the scene.

The interim mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, , said that May 7 and 8 were declared days of mourning in the Sumy community due to the ballistic missile attack.

