Days of mourning declared in Sumy due to Russian attack. Head of the OVA gives details

Four children and four adults are in the hospital, two of the wounded are "seriously injured"

Attack on the outskirts of Sumy (Photo: SES)

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, , told details of Russia's attack on the Sumy suburb of Velyka Chernechchyna, a village in the Sumy community. According to him, the attack hit a place where there are usually many civilians .

According to him, the occupiers struck at about 17:30 on May 6 at a place where many young people and children usually rest. Three civilians were killed by the Russian ballistic missile attack: a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man.

"The enemy struck when people were after work... There was a large crowd of people near the store. A large number of civilian infrastructure and buildings were destroyed," said Grigorov.

A total of eight people are in hospital - four adults and four children, two of the victims are in serious condition. Rescuers and psychologists are working at the scene.

The interim mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, , said that May 7 and 8 were declared days of mourning in the Sumy community due to the ballistic missile attack.

On April 13, 34 people were killed in a Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy, but on April 15, the number of victims increased to 36 people. On the afternoon of May 6, Russians attacked Cherkasy with drones, a man was wounded. It was also reported that Russia launched seven strikes on Kramatorsk there is a victim and wounded.

