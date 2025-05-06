Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia. There is a fire in the city, there may be people under the rubble

The Russians had previously attacked an infrastructure facility, Fedorov said

Zaporizhzhia (Illustrative photo: wikimedia)

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of May 6. There was a fire and destroyed residential buildings in the city, , said the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

At 20:20, the threat of ballistic missile strikes was announced in the region, and at 21:10 – the threat of drone attacks. A journalist LIGA.net in the city reported a series of powerful explosions and the sound of air defense. The head of the OVA confirmed the operation of air defense.

According to Fedorov, there may be people under the rubble of the damaged buildings. Also, a fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts.

"Preliminary, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility," said the head of the JMA.

Emergency services are on their way to the sites of the hits. Information on the victims is being updated.