Russia strikes Kyiv and Bucha with ballistic missiles and UAVs, two dead – photo

As of this morning, seven victims are also known, four of them children.

Consequences of the enemy attack in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 7, Russia attacked Kyiv and the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. There are consequences in four districts of the capital, and Bucha in the region was affected. Two people were killed and seven injured in Kyiv, four of them children.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported explosions and the threat of ballistic strikes at around 01:00.

According to him, as a result of falling rocket fragments, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Solomyansky district on an area of about 300 square meters. Also, fragments of a UAV fell in the district without catching fire.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the consequences of the Russian attack are still present in three districts of the city.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris hit a 9-story residential building. Apartments from the sixth to the ninth floor were burned. The fire was extinguished on an area of 100 sq. m.

A drone crashed into a multi-story residential building in the Dnipro district. The ceilings on the 29th and 30th floors were partially destroyed.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the wreckage of a UAV fell on a 5-story residential building. Apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors caught fire. During the firefighting, the bodies of two people were found.

According to Klitschko, as of 06:30, seven residents of the capital were reported injured, four of them children. Three of the injured were hospitalized, and four were treated on the spot.

In the Kyiv region, according to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, there are consequences in the Buchansky district as a result of a hostile UAV attack.

A fire broke out between the second and third floors of a ten-story residential building. The building has not yet been put into operation. More than 10 cars were also damaged.

There were no previous injuries.