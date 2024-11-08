Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv: high-rise damaged, dozens injured – photos

As of this morning, there are 25 casualties, including a three-month-old child

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russia launched airstrikes on Kharkiv overnight, targeting the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov.

At 3:36 a.m., the governor reported explosions in the city.

One of the strikes hit the city center in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The enemy targeted an open area, damaging historic buildings, public spaces, and residential homes.

Another strike occurred near a residential building in the central part of the city. At least six multi-story buildings, shops, commercial pavilions, cars, and metro station exits were damaged. There were no casualties reported from this strike.

An impact was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district, where a 12-story residential building was hit. The entry section from the first to the third floor was partially destroyed, and surrounding buildings were damaged.

As of 5:34 a.m., 25 people were reported injured in the Saltivskyi district, including a three-month-old boy. Five people were hospitalized, including four women and one man.

On November 3, Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging a supermarket.

On November 5, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone for the first time in a long while.



