Russia drops high-explosive air bomb on Kupyansk, one person killed

Two more people were injured in the Russian strike

The aftermath of the attack on Kupyansk (Photo: National Police)

On June 10, Russian military dropped a 500-kilogram high-explosive aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. A 70-year-old man died in the attack, according to Kharkiv Oblast police.

Two civilian residents of the city, aged 68 and 38, were also injured. More than 30 private homes were damaged.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for a war crime for violating the laws and customs of war.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 1,600 residents remain in Kupyansk.