Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building in Kupyansk-Vuzlovye, one person was killed – photo
Russia has hit a residential building in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb. One person was killed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported .
The impact of the KAB destroyed the entrance of a three-story residential building. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and four others were injured.
Russian troops also struck Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, a residential building, an outbuilding, a garage, and a woodshed burned.
There are no data on victims or injured.
- On the evening of May 2, Kharkiv came under a massive drone attack by Russian occupiers, resulting in over 40 casualties.
- On the night of May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones: 20 hits were recorded, and four casualties were reported.
- As a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv on the morning of May 6, a fire broke out at the city's largest market, Barabashovo.