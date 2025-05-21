Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building in Kupyansk-Vuzlovye, one person was killed – photo

Consequences of the Russian strike (Photo: SES)

Russia has hit a residential building in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb. One person was killed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported .

The impact of the KAB destroyed the entrance of a three-story residential building. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Russian troops also struck Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, a residential building, an outbuilding, a garage, and a woodshed burned.

There are no data on victims or injured.