Kharkiv under massive attack by Russian "shaheeds" – there are casualties

There are hits in two areas of the city

Illustrative photo: Pacific Press

On the evening of May 2, Kharkiv came under a massive drone attack by Russian occupiers – there were casualties and an apartment building was damaged. This is reported by government representatives.

21:31. Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote about the attack by "shaheeds", an explosion was heard.

21:48. Information has emerged about the shooting down of Russian drones in two districts of Kharkiv, the mayor reported.

21:55. A series of explosions were heard in different areas of the city, wrote the head of the regional administration (OVA), Oleg Synegubov.

22:06. Previously, the fall of Russian drones was recorded in the Slobidsky district, the head of the OVA said.

22:09. An apartment building was damaged due to an attack by the occupiers, cars are burning near it, information about the victims is being clarified, Terekhov noted.

22:10. According to preliminary data, three people were injured in Kharkiv, and doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance, Sinegubov reported.

22:18. The number of injured has increased to six people.

"Emergency medical doctors are working at the site of enemy UAV hits, providing assistance to the injured," the head of the OVA wrote.

22:27. Sinegubov clarified that the house damaged by the Russian attack and the cars that caught fire are located in the Saltivskyi district.

Specialists from the State Emergency Service and medics are working at the scene of the crash.

22:37. The number of casualties has increased to 12, 17 strikes were recorded in the city, and fires were detected at the sites of the attacks, Terekhov wrote.

22:41. "Preliminary information has been received about an enemy UAV strike on a private house," the mayor said.

22:56. The number of victims has increased to 28 people, the mayor said.

UPDATE at 23:03. The number of victims has increased to 36, seven of them are hospitalized, the mayor wrote.

According to the updated data, the strikes hit 12 locations in four districts of the city – Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi.