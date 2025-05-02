Russians launch massive strike on Kupyansk – one person killed

Another person may be trapped under the rubble

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Russians carried out a massive airstrike on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region – one person was killed, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, on May 2, approximately from 4:20 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., the occupiers launched a series of air strikes on Kupyansk.

The body of the deceased man was unblocked from under the rubble of one of the houses. Previously, another man was found under the ruins, search and rescue operations are being carried out taking into account the security situation.

A number of households and outbuildings were damaged in the city.

Law enforcement officers removed fragments of ammunition from the scene where the man died. According to preliminary data, the invaders used a FAB-1500 guided aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK).

An investigation into Russian war crimes has been launched. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

REFERENCE. The UMPK increases the range of aerial bombs by tens of kilometers. The FAB-1500 warhead weighs 675 kilograms.

