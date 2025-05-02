Russians launch massive strike on Kupyansk – one person killed
The Russians carried out a massive airstrike on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region – one person was killed, the regional prosecutor's office reported.
According to the investigation, on May 2, approximately from 4:20 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., the occupiers launched a series of air strikes on Kupyansk.
The body of the deceased man was unblocked from under the rubble of one of the houses. Previously, another man was found under the ruins, search and rescue operations are being carried out taking into account the security situation.
A number of households and outbuildings were damaged in the city.
Law enforcement officers removed fragments of ammunition from the scene where the man died. According to preliminary data, the invaders used a FAB-1500 guided aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK).
An investigation into Russian war crimes has been launched. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
- From the evening of May 1st and into the night of May 2nd, the Russians launched 150 strike UAVs and drone simulators across Ukraine. There are consequences in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions.
- The locomotive repair plant of Ukrzaliznytsia in Zaporizhia was subjected to a massive drone attack. In total, 29 people were injured as a result of the massive Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia as of the morning of May 2. A civilian facility, high-rise buildings, and a university were also damaged.