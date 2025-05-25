Russians dropped FAB-500 on a house in Kupyansk, two women killed – photo
On the morning of May 25, Russian troops struck the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with two high-explosive aerial bombs, killing two women and injuring three more people in the city, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Officereported .
The first strike occurred at around 09:30. According to preliminary information, the enemy used a FAB-500.
An air bomb hit a private residential area. Two women, aged 84 and 57, were killed.
A 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured. Another 68-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
More than 20 households and outbuildings were destroyed and damaged.
Half an hour after the first strike, the Russian army struck the city a second time. Previously, this time, the FAB-1500 with a universal planning and correction module was used.
At least 15 houses were damaged. No injuries.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes have been initiated (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a massive combined attack using various types of missiles and strike drones. Twelve people were killed and more than 60 were injured.
- In total, Russia used 367 airstrikes on Ukraine overnight. 45 cruise missiles were shot down and 266 UAVs were neutralized.