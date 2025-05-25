Russians dropped FAB-500 on a house in Kupyansk, two women killed – photo

Half an hour after the first attack, the Russian military hit the city with a 1,500-kilogram aerial bomb.

The aftermath of the strike on Kupyansk (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

On the morning of May 25, Russian troops struck the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with two high-explosive aerial bombs, killing two women and injuring three more people in the city, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Officereported .

The first strike occurred at around 09:30. According to preliminary information, the enemy used a FAB-500.

An air bomb hit a private residential area. Two women, aged 84 and 57, were killed.

A 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured. Another 68-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

More than 20 households and outbuildings were destroyed and damaged.

Half an hour after the first strike, the Russian army struck the city a second time. Previously, this time, the FAB-1500 with a universal planning and correction module was used.

At least 15 houses were damaged. No injuries.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes have been initiated (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo: Oleg Sinegubov

Photo: Oleg Sinegubov