Russia hits Kyiv Oblast with drones: one dead, four injured

Russia hits Kyiv Oblast with drones: one dead, four injuredsupplemented
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on Friday has resulted in one fatality and four wounded, according to the acting head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.
In one of the districts, a driver of a truck was killed by debris from a downed drone. The man died at the scene.
In another district, debris from a downed drone fell on a private house, causing the roof to catch fire. Three people were injured: a woman born in 1957 suffered an acute stress reaction, a 16-year-old teenager sustained a cut and will be hospitalized in a children's hospital, and the teenager's father suffered lacerations to his legs.
Additionally, a woman who was on the street was injured by debris in another settlement. She was taken to a local hospital.
At 07:30 AM, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that in the Bila Tserkva district, four houses and one outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the houses but was extinguished by 5:02 AM. Three people were injured.
In the Brovary district, a cargo truck was damaged, resulting in the death of the driver, born in 1999.
In the Fastiv district, a woman born in 2002 was injured by falling debris and is currently receiving medical assistance at a district hospital.
- Early on January 1, Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv, causing a fire in a National Bank of Ukraine building. The attack resulted in two fatalities and seven injuries.
- On January 2, Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the January 1 attack damaged administrative buildings of the parliament.