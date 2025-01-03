Russia hits Kyiv Oblast with drones: one dead, four injured

Among the injured is a 16-year-old teenager, who was diagnosed with a cut

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on Friday has resulted in one fatality and four wounded, according to the acting head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

In one of the districts, a driver of a truck was killed by debris from a downed drone. The man died at the scene.

In another district, debris from a downed drone fell on a private house, causing the roof to catch fire. Three people were injured: a woman born in 1957 suffered an acute stress reaction, a 16-year-old teenager sustained a cut and will be hospitalized in a children's hospital, and the teenager's father suffered lacerations to his legs.

Additionally, a woman who was on the street was injured by debris in another settlement. She was taken to a local hospital.

At 07:30 AM, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that in the Bila Tserkva district, four houses and one outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the houses but was extinguished by 5:02 AM. Three people were injured.

In the Brovary district, a cargo truck was damaged, resulting in the death of the driver, born in 1999.

In the Fastiv district, a woman born in 2002 was injured by falling debris and is currently receiving medical assistance at a district hospital.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service