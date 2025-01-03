Russia attacks Kyiv with strike drones: debris falls in two districts, fire breaks out

Rescuers have already extinguished the fire in a private house, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv early on January 3, causing damage and injuries, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

At 4:25 AM, Mayor Klitschko announced that the city's air defense systems were operating against the enemy drones.

Later, Klitschko reported that there were no fires in the Holosiyivskyi district where debris from the drones fell. Emergency services are inspecting the area.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out in a private house due to falling debris, Tkachenko added.

According to Tkachenko, firefighters have already extinguished the fire, and information about casualties is being established.

At 6:35 AM, Klitschko stated that there were no casualties in the Darnytskyi and Holosiyivskyi districts where the drone debris fell.

At 8:35 AM, Tkachenko reported that a young woman suffered a burn on her hand as a result of the attack on Friday. She refused hospitalization.

According to Tkachenko, the air raid alert in the capital began at 4:00 AM and lasted for over three hours. Defense Forces destroyed most of the enemy drones before they reached Kyiv.