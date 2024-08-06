Russia hits Kyiv, suburbs with ballistic missiles: high-rise and two gas stations damaged

On the evening of August 5, at least four explosions rang out in Kyiv

On Monday evening, Russia attacked Kyiv and its suburbs with ballistic missiles, resulting in damage to an apartment building, two gas stations, and a multi-story office building, reported the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

Kravchenko stated that all enemy targets headed for Kyiv Oblast were shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces, and residential and critical infrastructure objects were not hit.

However, as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, damage was recorded:

→ in an apartment building, windows on the first and second floors, where non-residential premises are located, are broken;

→ windows and facades were smashed at two gas stations;

→ in a multi-story building with office premises, doors, windows, and the facade are smashed.

In addition, a forester's house was damaged by the blast wave. There are no fires at the places where the debris fell, the local authorities stated.

On Monday evening, at least four explosions rang out in Kyiv. The Kyiv authorities stated that the enemy launched a missile attack in the direction of Kyiv and the suburbs. According to preliminary information, the Russians used ballistic missiles such as Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23.

Later, the Air Force reported on the attack of Russian drones on the territory of Ukraine.

Overnight, Russia hit the regions with a number of air targets. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 19 out of 22.