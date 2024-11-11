Russia kills five people with drones in Mykolaiv – photo, video

As a result of the attack, the residential building was damaged, and a fire started

Photo: Pacific Press

In the early hours of November 11, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with strike drones, resulting in the deaths of five people, reported the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, and the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevich.

At 12:58 a.m., Senkevich reported the threat of enemy drones, and at 2:39 a.m., he stated that Russians had once again attacked Mykolaiv with drones, causing damage to residential buildings.

After the attack, Kim reported fires in residential buildings in the city.

At 4:01 a.m., he reported two fatalities and a 45-year-old woman injured. By 5:38 a.m., the number of fatalities had risen to four.

The State Emergency Service reported that the number of fatalities had risen to five as of 6:37 a.m.

As a result of the drone strike, a private single-story house was destroyed, and a fire broke out. Additionally, an apartment on the fourth floor of a four-story building was destroyed, with the third and fourth floors catching fire.

Firefighters extinguished fires covering 60 and 150 square meters.

The regional administration provided additional details about the night attack by Russia. Around 1:50 a.m., the enemy attacked the city with Shahed drones. Fires broke out in a multi-story and a private house, which were promptly extinguished. One house was destroyed, several were damaged, including a multi-story building. Two cars were destroyed. The shockwave damaged apartments, four stores, caused a rupture in the heating network, and resulted in the disconnection of heat and gas supply.

In the evening and overnight on November 8, Russians attacked Ukraine with 51 drones – 50 of them were shot down or lost in various regions.

From the evening of November 9 to the morning of November 10, Russians attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones as 145 UAVs were recorded.